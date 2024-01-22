Report: Bears to interview Titans asst. head coach Terrell Williams for open defensive coordinator job

A second defensive coordinator candidate from outside Halas Hall has emerged. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will interview Terrell Williams, Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach for their open position on the defensive staff.

Williams has 26 years of coaching experience, including 12 years at the NFL level. He’s spent the last six seasons in Tennessee, where he helped head coach Mike Vrabel build one of the more consistently stout defenses in the league. In 2022, the Titans had the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, allowing just 76.9 yards per game. Williams has also worked as a defensive line coach for the Dolphins (2015-2017) and the Raiders (2012-2014)

Several players have enjoyed success under Williams, including Jeffrey Simmons, Denico Autry, Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh. Williams also worked with current Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker in Tennessee, and helped Walker hit a career-high seven sacks in 2022.

On Sunday a report emerged that the Bears will also interview former Bears safety Chris Harris for the defensive coordinator job. Like Williams, Harris worked on Vrabel’s staff as a pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

It’s expected the team will talk to in-house candidates, like cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke or linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, as well.

The team wrapped up its offensive coordinator search on Monday morning. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the team is finalizing a deal to bring in Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to replace Luke Getsy.

