Colts to keep Jonathan Taylor on PUP after no trade materializes, reports say

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor makes his way around the field on July 28, 2023, during an indoor practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor is staying put. At least for now.

The Indianapolis Colts did not find a suitable trade offer for their star running back before Tuesday's self-imposed deadline, according to multiple reports. Two teams showed significant interest in Taylor, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, but a deal didn't materialize.

The Colts gave Taylor permission to a seek a trade last week and set a deadline of Tuesday, when teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players, for him to find a suitable deal.

Taylor reportedly is now set to begin the 2023 NFL season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he will have to miss at least the first four games -- even if he's traded.

The 24-year-old Taylor is seeking a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He requested a trade from the Colts in late July following a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay.

After the meeting, Irsay said the Colts weren't currently planning to hold extension talks with Taylor. He also told ESPN at the time that it was "a certainty" Taylor wouldn't be traded.

Taylor has been on PUP since reporting to training camp after having offseason surgery on his ankle. He's eligible to be dealt up until the NFL's Oct. 31 trade deadline.

