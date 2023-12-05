10 observations: Nick Foligno records 3 points but Blackhawks suffer first shootout loss vs. Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped their first game of the season in extra time after falling to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. Nick Foligno was the best player on the ice for the Blackhawks. He was everywhere, and it showed with his second three-point outing of the season (two goals and one assist). He leads through his words and his actions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

2. The Blackhawks suffered their first loss of the season beyond regulation. They were 2-0 in overtime prior to Tuesday and hadn't gotten to a shootout yet.

3. Connor Bedard finally had his first career NHL shootout attempt, and of course he converted. The Blackhawks threw him out first, which means he's going to be in that spot for a long time. Setting the tone, just like Jonathan Toews did in Chicago.

Connor Bedard scores his first NHL shootout goal, and it's a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/kgD7aK8rGp — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 6, 2023

4. Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch last game and drew back into the lineup, albeit on the fourth line. The Blackhawks want him to earn his way back. I thought his line generated chances and looked good. Let's see if it was enough for him to work his way higher into the lineup on Thursday.

5. Anthony Beauvillier's immigration papers officially cleared, so he was able to rejoin the Blackhawks in the United States. He skated on the top line with Bedard and Philipp Kurashev. The three of them weren't as noticeable as the first game in Winnipeg, but I like the chemistry they have.

6. The Blackhawks kept their first power-play unit together after a strong performance in Minnesota on Sunday. They only had two chances in this game. The first was definitely better than the second, but neither could capitalize.

7. Arvid Söderblom appeared in his 30th career game with the Blackhawks, and he's still sitting at four wins. His other two wins this season came against Toronto. He's played better than his record shows, although I'm sure he's disappointed in himself that he went 0-for-3 in the shootout.

8. Juuse Saros went into the day with a 10-3-2 record, 2.06 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout in 16 career appearances against the Blackhawks. He just has their number.

9. The Blackhawks fell to 0-16-1 this season when they score three or fewer goals. They're 7-0-0 when they score at least four. It's hard for this team to win low-scoring games.

10. Thanks to everyone that tuned into the first-ever HawkCast on NBC Sports Chicago Plus. It was an alternative-broadcast-type feel that was iso-cam heavy, and I'm looking forward to doing more of them in the future. The next one will be on Dec. 19 vs. Colorado.

Our favorite reporter is back! 🙌



10-year-old Donovan went viral last week for his 1-on-1 interview with Connor Bedard. Tonight, he chopped it up with @CRoumeliotis and @TonyGranato on the #HawksCast! pic.twitter.com/Sp0R1JMQD5 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 6, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.