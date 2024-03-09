Blackhawks' Connor Bedard records season-high 16 shot attempts in loss to Capitals

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

WASHINGTON — Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort.

Bedard finished the game with 16 shot attempts, which is a new season-high. His previous high was 12, which came on Oct. 14 vs. Montreal.

"He has a pretty good shot, so if he's shooting the puck, that's a good thing," said Tyler Johnson, who scored Chicago's lone goal in the loss. "We've got to do a better job trying to get some net-front presence and creating some more rebounds and more opportunities from that. But yeah, we like when he shoots the puck, for sure."

Of the 16 shot attempts, five of them hit the net, five of them were blocked, and six of them went wide. Nine of the 16 attempts came in the third period.

Bedard had a few looks during one of the three power plays in the final frame, one of which was on a one-timer opportunity that either grazed Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren's pad or hit the post. Regardless, Bedard was frustrated that one of them didn't go in and he showed it on the bench after the shift ended.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson wants to see Bedard continue to have a shooting mentality moving forward. His shot is such a weapon and his playmaking ability makes it even more dangerous because of the unpredictability.

"That one one-timer that was blocked, I think he’s gotta throw some of those in there, so they have to honor that," Richardson said. "Because he’s so good at receiving a puck and a head bob and a fake and getting on the inside and good wrist shots, which he just missed on a few tonight. But I think he’s got to hold them accountable on the PK and to front those one-timer shots.

"Eventually, him, he’s going to read those and create opportunities behind it if someone gets in front of him and gets down, especially, it’s hard to get up and react after that. I liked his shot selection tonight. Unfortunately, one hit the post and a couple just missed."

