The accolades keep coming for Connor Bedard over his phenomenal rookie campaign with the Blackhawks. On Monday the NHL named Bedard its Second Star of the Week.

Bedard’s seven points on the week were tied for most in the league with First Star Nikita Kucherov. Bedard slotted in behind Kucherov because he notched seven points in three games, while Kucherov did it in two.

The big week was highlighted by a career-high five points on Mar. 12 against the Ducks. Bedard scored one goal and assisted on four others to help the Blackhawks blow out the Ducks 7-2. Bedard also tallied his first empty-net goal on Sunday night in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over the Sharks.

This is the first award of this kind for Bedard, but he’s already brought home several pieces of hardware this season. Bedard won Rookie of the Month in both November and December, and was named an All-Star. He’s also the strong favorite to win the Calder Trophy this year, which recognizes the top rookie in the NHL.

Bedard has 53 points this season: 21 goals and 32 assists. That’s even more impressive considering he’s only played in 54 games– meaning he’s averaged just under one point per game.

