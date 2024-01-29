Bedard gushes over Wembanyama's height in hilarious clip

The ultimate crossover took place last month when the NHL and NBA organized a one-on-one between Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, 18, and San Antonio Spurs' big-man Victor Wembanyama, 20.

The two most recent No. 1 overall picks exchanged jerseys and sat down for a chat in the Blackhawks' locker room, where the 7-foot-4 French phenom towered over the 5-foot-10 Canadian prodigy.

"How old were you when you were my height?" Bedard asked Wembanyama.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Probably nine [years old]," he responded.

One on one with the No. 1s. ☝️



Watch the @NBA's 1st overall pick, Victor Wembanyama of the @spurs, and Connor Bedard of the @NHLBlackhawks's full sit down here ➡️ https://t.co/93rTRyF8eD pic.twitter.com/ExR9FLeJVs — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2024

The rookie superstars immediately bonded over their shared experience of being chosen first in their respective drafts, and all of the pressure and responsibility that come with being labeled "a generational talent."

"It's rare to meet someone kind of in the same situation [that I'm in]," Bedard said. "It's pretty special we get to do this.

"It's always great to see your side and I think it gives you maybe another way to look at it."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.