Caleb Jones signed a one-year contract worth $775,000 with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Hurricanes announced on Thursday.

Jones, 26, has spent the last two seasons with the Blackhawks.

Playing alongside his brother, Seth, he logged 124 games on the ice between two seasons in Chicago. He racked up 31 points between nine goals and 22 assists.

Originally a fourth-round selection in the 2015 NHL entry draft, Jones played the first three seasons of his professional career with the Edmonton Oilers.

