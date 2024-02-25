"This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player."

Chris Chelios, during his epic speech ahead of his No. 7 jersey being sent into the rafters, sent a heartfelt message to Patrick Kane, who now plays for the Red Wings after his stint with the Blackhawks, just like Chelios.

On Sunday, Chris Chelios was honored by the Blackhawks with a jersey retirement. During his speech, Chelios gave Patrick Kane a special shoutout

"Kaner, Patrick Kane, unbelievable," Chelios said. "That jersey looks kinda funny on you Kaner, but it'll grow on you. And don't worry, it'll work out in the end. You'll be standing here the same as me.

"But just be careful, don't go stealing my thunder today."

Chelios' tribute sent the United Center crowd into a roar, delivering Kane his first tribute of the night. He will most definitely earn another, when the Blackhawks honor his return to the stadium, too.

Kane returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded to the New York Rangers in 2023. He's now with the Red Wings, similar to Chelios' lateral from Chicago to Detroit.

Like Chelios, Kane will certainly get his No. 88 jersey retired into the rafters after his career.

