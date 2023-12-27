Connor Bedard becomes the youngest player in Blackhawks history to score an overtime winner

What can't Connor Bedard do?

The 18-year-old Blackhawks phenom called game against the Winnipeg Jets --- one of the NHL's best teams --- in overtime, winning the game, 2-1. With that, he became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to score an overtime-winning goal.

He beat out Patrick Kane by nearly a whole year, for what it's worth.

BEDARD CALLS GAME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yv8KXLvFv9 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

Youngest players to score overtime game winner #Blackhawks history

18 y, 163 d Connor Bedard tonight**

19 y, 125 d Patrick Kane 3/23/2008

19 y, 156 d Kevin Korchinski 11/24/2023

19 y, 237 d Jonathan Toews 12/22/2007



**first career NHL goal in 3rd period OR Overtime — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) December 28, 2023

In NHL history, Bedard is the third-youngest player to score an overtime winner. Sidney Crosby was 18 years and 101 days old when he scored an OT winner versus the Flyers on Nov. 16, 2005. Jordan Staal was 18 years and 153 days old when he scored an OT winner versus Toronto in Feb. 2007. Bedard is 18 years and 163 days old.

