Connor Bedard delivers a big-time hit on Patrick Kane in homecoming game

Old, meet new.

Connor Bedard delivered a hefty hit on Patrick Kane, as the new face of the franchise pinned the old face of the franchise up against the glass during the third period.

Here's the big hit Bedard delivered on Kane.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard laid a big hit on current Red Wing Patrick Kane during the third period

After the game, Kane joked about the hit.

"He's lucky he had the bubble on, or I was going after him."

Bedard isn't known for being a big hitter. He's had his fair share of scuffles, mostly with other players instigating some physicality upon him. But Kane, who isn't quite as heavy as Bedard, poses a smaller target.

For Kane, Sunday represented a bookmark in his career. The Blackhawks-Red Wings game was the first game Kane played as a visitor at the United Center. Just over one year ago, Kane nearly scored a perfect, buzzer-beating goal in his last home game. But he was late to the buzzer.

Before the game, Kane shared some kind words about Bedard.

"He’s been amazing," Kane said. "He’s been great. We talk about the fans and the city and how it’s such a great sports town, he’s in a great spot for that. I think the fans deserve another long run of a great hockey player and hopefully great teams behind him. But I think it’s a great way to kind of start the rebuild and to start with a player like that definitely accelerates it a little bit.

"He’s been special, I’m sure you guys see covering him every night. He’s worth the price of admission. He does special things. He’s going to be a great player for a long time."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.