Fans react to Connor Bedard's mind-blowing “Michigan” goal

Connor Bedard just keeps on taking the NHL world by storm.

He did it again on Saturday night. Bedard scored "The Michigan," scooping the puck up with the curve on his stick and forcing it in the top right corner of the net, lacrosse style.

It caught the NHL and social media world's attention. It even caught one of the greats, Wayne Gretzky, who was able to watch the goal live in St. Louis and react on television.

"I couldn't do what he did tonight," Gretzky told Bally St.Louis. "That just wasn't in my repertoire. I didn't have the right kind of curve. Hully (Bobby Hull) could do it. I could never do what he did tonight. It was fun to watch. My daughter Emma is with me. And she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' And I said 'No, I could never do that.'"

On the Blackhawks Postgame Live show on NBC Sports Chicago, the crew analyzed the goal and also showed some on-camera reactions from the fans in attendance.

They didn't disappoint.

Charlie Roumeliotis, Pat Boyle and John Scott rewatch Bedard's goal and check out fan reactions

Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Let's enjoy this edition of "How do hockey fans react to Connor Bedard doing ridiculous things on your home ice?" on the final night of the NHL calendar before Christmas with the #Blackhawks in St. Louis



We'll call this artwork: "The Michigan Aftermath" pic.twitter.com/qipJ418CpE — Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) December 24, 2023

Connor Bedard isn't human. — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2023

