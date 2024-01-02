Trending
NHL awards Connor Bedard for dazzling month of December

The Blackhawks' rookie phenom has earned league honors for the second-straight month

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for the second-straight time.

The 18-year-old notched five goals and led all rookies with 10 assists and 15 points through 15 games in the month of December.

A handful of jaw-dropping plays, including a lacrosse-style goal that left Wayne Gretzky stunned, made this month's award a no-brainer for the league.

Bedard also became the youngest player in Blackhawks history and third-youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal when he beat the Winnipeg Jets with a clean snipe in isolation.

The No. 1 overall pick continues to prove himself worthy of the generational hype.

