Podcast: Interview with Connor Bedard's longtime skills coach Jon Calvano

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Connor Bedard's longtime skills coach Jon Calvano, who talks about when he realized Bedard was special, how he and his family handled the pressure growing up, and more. Plus, Calvano shares a personal story about Bedard that shows what kind of person he is.

1:50 - Jon Calvano on when he realized Connor Bedard was special

6:30 - Calvano on Bedard’s confidence within himself

12:30 - Calvano on Bedard’s wrist injury at age 12, and his lethal shot

15:06 - Calvano on how Bedard and his family handled the pressure growing up

17:28 - Calvano shares a personal story that shows what kind of person Bedard is

22:57 - Calvano on the advice he’s given Bedard as he prepares for life in the NHL

