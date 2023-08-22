Podcast: Interview with Connor Bedard's longtime skills coach Jon Calvano

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Connor Bedard's longtime skills coach Jon Calvano, who talks about when he realized Bedard was special, how he and his family handled the pressure growing up, and more. Plus, Calvano shares a personal story about Bedard that shows what kind of person he is.
1:50 - Jon Calvano on when he realized Connor Bedard was special
6:30 - Calvano on Bedard’s confidence within himself
12:30 - Calvano on Bedard’s wrist injury at age 12, and his lethal shot
15:06 - Calvano on how Bedard and his family handled the pressure growing up
17:28 - Calvano shares a personal story that shows what kind of person Bedard is
22:57 - Calvano on the advice he’s given Bedard as he prepares for life in the NHL