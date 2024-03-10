Watch all 3 goals from Colin Blackwell's first-career hat trick

Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell scored his first-career NHL hat trick on Sunday afternoon against the Coyotes.
Blackwell scored his first goal at the 6:57 mark of the second period after Joey Anderson deflected Alex Vlasic's shot. Blackwell was able to grab the tipped puck and beat out Connor Ingram for his sixth goal of the season.
Blackwell scores his second goal 33 seconds into the third period to give the Blackhawks a 5-3 lead. Ingram saved Seth Jones' backhand, but Blackwell was there to chip the rebound into the back of the net.
On the hat trick goal, Blackwell scored the empty-netter at the 17:24 mark of the third period to give him his first-career NHL hat trick