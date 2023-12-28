Watch every angle of Bedard's first career overtime goal

Dec 27, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his game winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets during an overtime period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard became the youngest player in franchise history to score an overtime goal, the first of his NHL career.

The game-winning goal was Bedard's second of the night, and was actually the first goal he had scored outside of the first or second period all season.

You can watch every angle of his game-winner here:

The 1-on-3 goal was so emphatic that it left one Blackhawks fan in tears.

After the game, Bedard was named the first star of the game and received a deafening ovation from the fans during his interview on the bench.

"Every night they come and support us," Bedard said of the fans. "It feels like home now. I'm super grateful to be here and to be a Blackhawk."

