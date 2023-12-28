Watch: Fan in tears after Connor Bedard overtime winner

Connor Bedard had the United Center rocking Wednesday after lifting the Blackhawks to a 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

After getting the puck in the defensive zone, the Blackhawks' rookie booked it down center ice before releasing an absolute laser from about 40-feet out to beat Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the game-winner. It was his second goal of the night.

The crowd went ballistic as Bedard celebrated his first-career overtime goal with an epic "it's over" gesture.

One fan, though, let the emotion of the moment take over. The broadcast panned to a woman in tears as she celebrated the Blackhawks' electrifying win.

Connor Bedard bringing fans to LITERAL TEARS with his talent pic.twitter.com/WNa7wwF68A — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

It was a funny, wholesome moment that perfectly encapsulated what one sweet moment of glory can mean to a Chicago sports fan these days.

It was also a historic moment for Bedard, who became the third-youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime winner.

