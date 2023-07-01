Blackhawks add more forward depth, sign Ryan Donato to 2-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Ryan Donato to a two-year contract that runs through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Saturday on Day 1 of NHL free agency. His cap hit is $2 million.

Donato, 27, registered 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 71 regular-season games last season for the Seattle Kraken and added two assists in 14 postseason contests. He had a career-best 16 goals and 31 points in his first campaign with Seattle.

Donato is a versatile forward who can play up and down the lineup. He will likely be a middle-six piece on the Blackhawks, who added some more forward depth to a young group.

"Ryan adds depth and versatility to our team and will compliment our forward group well," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He will be a great addition to our system."

Donato has spent six seasons in the NHL playing for four different teams, which includes Boston, Minnesota, San Jose and Seattle. Chicago will be the fifth. He was selected by the Bruins in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.