Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Patrick Kane makes epic return and Chris Chelios has jersey retired

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and John Scott recap a memorable day in franchise history with the return of Patrick Kane — who scored the overtime winner — and Chris Chelios' jersey retirement. We also clipped off the best soundbytes from the Chelios ceremony and heard from Kane after the game, reacting to his United Center return.
