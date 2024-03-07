Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks are trading forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

Beauvillier was acquired by Chicago from the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28 after the team ran into injury issues. It was for a conditional fifth-round selection in 2024, so the Blackhawks essentially just replenished their draft pick.

Beauvillier appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks, producing six points (two goals, four assists) over that stretch. He suffered a wrist injury on Jan. 2 and missed more than six weeks, but he's been back for almost a month now.

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday at 2 p.m. CT. The Blackhawks aren't expected to be big players because they don't have as many trade assets as last season.

