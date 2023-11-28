LIVE: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to address Corey Perry news

Note: NBC Sports Chicago will offer a livestream of Kyle Davidson’s press conference in the player above, so bookmark this page to watch.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is expected to address the media at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, following the team’s announcement that they will place Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and will terminate his contract. The team made the decision after an internal investigation found Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable.”

The team released a full statement about the decision on Tuesday afternoon. The move also provides some closure after the decision to make Perry a healthy scratch over the last three games led to widespread speculation.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If you’re looking for a full timeline of the events that led to Perry’s departure, click here.

The Blackhawks signed Perry to a one-year, $4 million contract over the summer. Perry scored nine points, (4G, 5A) in 16 games this season.

NBC Sports Chicago is bringing you Blackhawks games all season long! Stream games here and on the NBC Sports App.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.