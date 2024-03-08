Ottawa Senators claim Boris Katchouk off waivers from Blackhawks

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Ottawa Senators claimed forward Boris Katchouk off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks before Friday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline.

Katchouk, 25, spent the last two and a half seasons in Chicago, where he racked up 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 117 total games. He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 38 games this season.

The Blackhawks were expected to assign Katchouk to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs if he cleared waivers to assist with the playoff push. Instead, he instead heads to Ottawa, where he can earn a role in the bottom six.

Katchouk is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. His cap hit is $758,333, and he's eligible for arbitration. The Blackhawks likely would not given him a qualifying offer.

Katchouk was part of the Brandon Hagel blockbuster trade that saw Chicago receive two first-round picks from Tampa Bay.

