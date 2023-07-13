Patrick Kane not expected to sign with team until 2023-24 season starts, agent tells ESPN

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar winger Patrick Kane is not expected to sign with a team until the 2023-24 season begins, according to ESPN. His agent Pat Brisson told Greg Wyshynski that he's "very comfortable" playing the waiting game when it comes to Kane's future.

"There's no rush," Brisson said. "This is one I'm very comfortable with. I'm very calm. You could offer me a one-year deal or a two-year deal right now at $7 million or so. I don't even know if I want to entertain it, because it's not what he needs. We'll see, at the right time, how he feels, where he's at, and then we'll take it from there."

Kane, 34, is a pending unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. He underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and was originally put on a four-to-six-month timetable, although he appears to already be ahead of schedule.

It's a unique path for Kane to take in free agency but it's an approach he's not unfamiliar with. At the trade deadline, Kane wanted to hold out as long as possible to see which team was the best fit and had the best chance of winning a Stanley Cup. Ultimately, he decided on the New York Rangers.

The main focus for Kane right now is to get back to feeling 100%. Once he is, then the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Blackhawks Hart Trophy winner will choose his spot.

"There's going to be plenty of teams doing good, plenty of teams doing bad," Brisson said. "There are going to be teams using [long-term injured reserve]. We'll pick where we want to go. I don't think too many teams will turn him down."

Don't be surprised if Kane's next contract is performance-heavy with a lower base salary to make the finances work in a flat cap world.

