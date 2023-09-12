Trending
Podcast: Blackhawks' Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner on number retirements, Connor Bedard, Chelsea Dagger and more

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Danny Wirtz and Jaime Faulkner join Pat and Charlie on the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast to preview the start of a new era.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, chairman/CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations join Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about Connor Bedard and the start of a new era. They also discuss the new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward, whether Chelsea Dagger will be returning as the goal song, and much more.

0:16 - Wirtz, Faulkner on the decision to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7

3:16 - The new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward

6:32 - Wirtz on his new duties as he inherits chairman title

7:57 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Connor Bedard effect

14:29 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the hiring of Darren Pang as TV color analyst

19:36 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Fifth Third Arena expansion project

22:48 - Faulkner on the future of the goal song Chelsea Dagger

