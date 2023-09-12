On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, chairman/CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations join Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about Connor Bedard and the start of a new era. They also discuss the new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward, whether Chelsea Dagger will be returning as the goal song, and much more.
0:16 - Wirtz, Faulkner on the decision to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7
3:16 - The new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward
6:32 - Wirtz on his new duties as he inherits chairman title
7:57 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Connor Bedard effect
14:29 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the hiring of Darren Pang as TV color analyst
19:36 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Fifth Third Arena expansion project
22:48 - Faulkner on the future of the goal song Chelsea Dagger