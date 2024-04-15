Podcast: Why Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar turning pro was the right decision for him

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss Frank Nazar's memorable NHL debut after he signed his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday. The guys talk about why it was the right decision for Nazar to turn pro, whether it's a big deal that the Blackhawks burned the first year of his entry-level contract, and more. Plus, Nazar speaks to the media for the first time to explain his decision to sign with the Blackhawks. Pat and Charlie wrap up by discussing Kevin Korchinski's development and whether he could benefit from a stint with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs next season.

