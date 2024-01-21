Report: Corey Perry to sign with Edmonton Oilers

Corey Perry is set to join the Oilers. According to David Pagnotta, Perry agreed to a deal with Edmonton on Sunday.

Sounds like there is traction being made between the #LetsGoOilers and free agent veteran F Corey Perry. Decision could come soon. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

Perry started the season with the Blackhawks, but back in November the team cut ties with him after discovering "conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson would not reveal exactly what led to Perry’s dismissal in a press conference on Nov. 28, but he rejected salacious rumors that swirled online.

"I do want to be very clear: this does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting," Davidson said.

Earlier this month, Perry reportedly requested a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman looking for the league’s blessing to sign with another team. Perry was technically not ineligible to play elsewhere, but some believed other teams wouldn’t take a chance without that green light from the league.

