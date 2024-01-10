Timeline update for Connor Bedard's return to Blackhawks lineup

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fractured jaw after being injured by a hit during the team's game against the New Jersey Devils. But what does that mean for his potential return?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to the Blackhawks, Bedard will be out of the lineup for an estimated six to eight weeks.

“Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured jaw at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and we expect him to be out of the lineup for approximately 6-8 weeks," the team said in a statement.

Bedard suffered the injury on Jan. 5 after taking a big hit in the first period from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. He was seen holding his jaw area as he went to the locker room and did not return.

He joins a long list of injured Hawks players, including Nick Foligno, who was also hurt in the same game.

The update confirms Bedard will miss the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3. He would have been the youngest player in league history to participate in the event.

Bedard leads all rookies this season with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points in 39 games. He was the Calder Trophy front-runner prior to the injury but that could be in jeopardy now.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.