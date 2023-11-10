Watch: Bedard gets locker room love after historic performance vs. Lightning

The vibes were immaculate after the Chicago Blackhawks' impressive 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

A new Blackhawks tradition this season in the puck chain. After a win, the team awards a giant hockey puck secured on a hefty gold chain to the player who made the biggest difference in the game.

Taylor Hall, who left Thursday's game in the third period with an apparent leg injury, presented the honor to Connor Bedard in the locker room after the rookie erupted with four points and two goals.

FOUR POINTS AND A CHAIN ⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️ pic.twitter.com/MjOLlIKjrk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

"Good win, guys, the moms will be fired up," Bedard said, referencing that most of the players' moms were in attendance for the team's biennial "mom's trip."



This marked the forward's first career multi-point game, but that was just the tip of the iceberg on an historic evening for No. 98.

Bedard registered three points in the first period of the game alone, with two goals and an assist on his ledger before the first 20 minutes were up.

He then added a fourth point with an assist on Corey Perry’s second period power play goal, giving the Blackhawks a 5-2 lead.

According to Stathead, Bedard is now the youngest player in the NHL to register four points in a game since Bep Guidolin did so for the Boston Bruins in a Feb. 1944 game against the New York Rangers.

Bedard is also the youngest player to ever score two goals and register two assists in a game in NHL history.

Finally, Bedard was the first Blackhawks rookie to register four points in a game since Alex DeBrincat achieved the feat in 2018.

Bedard had an opportunity to become the youngest player in NHL history to score a hat trick, but was denied on several good chances later in the contest.

