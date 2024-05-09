Team USA super fan Leslie Jones joins NBCUniversal's Paris Olympics coverage

One of Team USA's biggest supporters is joining NBCUniversal's coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones will be NBC's chief super fan commentator for the 2024 Summer Games.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is back after holding the role for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. She will attend live Olympic events, chat with athletes and spread her cheer across NBC, Peacock and additional NBCUniversal platforms, along with her own social media handles.

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I’m pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” Jones said, via a press release. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator. USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!”

Jones was decked out in red, white and blue and cheering on American athletes from afar during the 2016 Summer Games before NBC invited her to Rio. Now, she will visit the French capital to cheer on Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and more Team USA stars.

“We are excited to welcome Leslie back to our Olympic team,” NBC Olympics coordinating producer Rebecca Chatman said. “She is a passionate fan of Team USA, and we can’t wait to hear from her at events and sites across Paris.”

