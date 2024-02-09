Blue cards, ‘sin bins' eyed by soccer's rule-making panel

Blue card during the match between FC Barcelona and Reus Deportiu, corresponding to the week 17 of the spanish roller hockey OK Liga, played at the Palau Blaugrana, on 26th January 2020, in Barcelona, Spain. — (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Soccer’s rule-making panel will discuss punishing certain fouls by sending players off the field for set periods of time — like in rugby and ice hockey — with referees issuing blue cards.

FIFA said Thursday that any such trials would only take place at the lower levels of the sport, and that the topic would be discussed early next month at the annual meeting of the International Football Association Board.

FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.



Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2024

“Sin bins” were introduced across all levels of grassroots soccer in the 2019-20 season in a bid to reduce dissent and increase fair play.

British media reports Thursday said use of the sin bins could be extended to include tactical fouls — like when a player takes down an opponent to stop a counterattack.

“Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB (annual general meeting) on 2 March,” FIFA said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

