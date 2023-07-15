Marketa Vondrousova wins first-ever Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova is officially a Grand Slam singles champion.

The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic defeated No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 to win Wimbledon in front of a packed Center Court. Vondrousova entered the championship as the first unseeded player (ranked No. 42) to compete in a title final since Billie Jean King in 1963 and the first-ever unseeded women's champion to win Wimbledon.

"After everything I've been through … this is just amazing that I can stand here and hold this [trophy]," Vondrousova said after the win. "Tennis is crazy."

2022: Watch Wimbledon as a tourist in a cast



2023: Ladies' Singles Wimbledon champion



Marketa Vondrousova's comeback is the stuff of dreams 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xfI8v0HZ1Z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

In the first set, Jabeur rushed out with a 2-0 lead, looking confident and fearless. She extended the lead to 4-2, but not before long, Vondrousova crept back in. The Czech utilized her potent lefty serve and crafty slice to control the court. Jabeur contributed 16 unforced errors in the set to Vondrousova's 6.

In the second set, Jabeur grabbed an early 3-1 lead, but again, Vondrousova stayed even-keeled to close out the match and the championship.

Jabeur, who was in the final of Wimbledon last year, said Saturday's loss was the "most painful loss of my career." It was the Tunisian's third career Grand Slam final that she had lost.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to take on the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.