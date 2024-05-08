Trending
Here's the Chicago Sky's regular season schedule for the 2024 season

Here's the Sky's slate for the regular season

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Sky are grabbing a lot of attention now that their rebuild is shaping up to produce an exciting team.

The Sky drafted 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who led the Gamecocks to a National Title this spring, with the No. 3 pick in the draft. They followed that up with the 2022 LSU National Championship team leader, Angel Reese, with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Moreover, they just finished their preseason slate on Wednesday, defeating the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena, 101-53. Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points, while Dana Evans trailed right behind her with 19 points. Reese finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

With the Sky's preseason slate over, here's a look into their regular season schedule for the 2024 season. (All times are set for Central Standard Time.)

DateOpponentTime (CT)Stream/TV
5/15@ Dallas Wings7 p.m.
5/18@ Dallas Wings7 p.m.NBA TV
5/23@ New York Liberty6 p.m.Prime Video
5/25vs Connecticut Sun7 p.m.CBSSN
5/28vs Seattle Storm7 p.m.
5/30vs Los Angeles Sparks7 p.m.
6/1@ Indiana Fever12 p.m.NBA TV
6/4vs New York Liberty7 p.m.NBA TV
6/6@ Washington Mystics6 p.m.Prime Video
6/8vs Atlanta Dream4 p.m.NBA TV
6/12vs Connecticut Sun7 p.m.
6/14@ Washington Mystics6:30 p.m.ION
6/16@ Indiana Fever11 a.m.CBS
6/20vs Dallas Wings11 a.m.
6/23vs Indiana Fever5 p.m.NBA TV
6/27vs Las Vegas Aces6 p.m.Prime Video
6/30vs Minnesota Lynx2 p.m.ESPN3
7/2@ Atlanta Dream6 p.m.CBSSN
7/5@ Seattle Storm9 p.m.ION
7/7@ Seattle Storm5 p.m.
7/10vs Atlanta Dream11 a.m.
7/11@ New York Liberty6 p.m.Prime Video
7/13vs New York Liberty12 p.m.ABC
7/16@ Las Vegas Aces9 p.m.Prime Video
8/15vs Phoenix Mercury7 p.m.Prime Video
8/17@ Los Angeles Sparks4 p.m.
8/18@ Phoenix Mercury8 p.m.
8/23@ Connecticut Sun6:30 p.m.ION
8/25vs Las Vegas Aces11 a.m.CBS
8/28vs Washington Mystics7 p.m.
8/30vs Indiana Fever6:30 p.m.ION
9/1@ Minnesota Lynx2 p.m.
9/3@ Las Vegas Aces9 p.m.
9/6vs Los Angeles Sparks8:30 p.m.ION
9/8vs Dallas Wings5 p.m.
9/11vs Washington Mystics7 p.m.
9/13@ Minnesota Lynx6:30 p.m.ION
9/15vs Phoenix Mercury5 p.m.
9/17@ Atlanta Dream6:30 p.m.
9/19@ Connecticut Sun6 p.m.

