Here's the Chicago Sky's regular season schedule for the 2024 season

The Chicago Sky are grabbing a lot of attention now that their rebuild is shaping up to produce an exciting team.

The Sky drafted 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who led the Gamecocks to a National Title this spring, with the No. 3 pick in the draft. They followed that up with the 2022 LSU National Championship team leader, Angel Reese, with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Moreover, they just finished their preseason slate on Wednesday, defeating the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena, 101-53. Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points, while Dana Evans trailed right behind her with 19 points. Reese finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

With the Sky's preseason slate over, here's a look into their regular season schedule for the 2024 season. (All times are set for Central Standard Time.)