Here's the Chicago Sky's regular season schedule for the 2024 season

The Chicago Sky are grabbing a lot of attention now that their rebuild is shaping up to produce an exciting team.
The Sky drafted 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who led the Gamecocks to a National Title this spring, with the No. 3 pick in the draft. They followed that up with the 2022 LSU National Championship team leader, Angel Reese, with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Moreover, they just finished their preseason slate on Wednesday, defeating the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena, 101-53. Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points, while Dana Evans trailed right behind her with 19 points. Reese finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.
With the Sky's preseason slate over, here's a look into their regular season schedule for the 2024 season. (All times are set for Central Standard Time.)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Stream/TV
|5/15
|@ Dallas Wings
|7 p.m.
|5/18
|@ Dallas Wings
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|5/23
|@ New York Liberty
|6 p.m.
|Prime Video
|5/25
|vs Connecticut Sun
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
|5/28
|vs Seattle Storm
|7 p.m.
|5/30
|vs Los Angeles Sparks
|7 p.m.
|6/1
|@ Indiana Fever
|12 p.m.
|NBA TV
|6/4
|vs New York Liberty
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|6/6
|@ Washington Mystics
|6 p.m.
|Prime Video
|6/8
|vs Atlanta Dream
|4 p.m.
|NBA TV
|6/12
|vs Connecticut Sun
|7 p.m.
|6/14
|@ Washington Mystics
|6:30 p.m.
|ION
|6/16
|@ Indiana Fever
|11 a.m.
|CBS
|6/20
|vs Dallas Wings
|11 a.m.
|6/23
|vs Indiana Fever
|5 p.m.
|NBA TV
|6/27
|vs Las Vegas Aces
|6 p.m.
|Prime Video
|6/30
|vs Minnesota Lynx
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|7/2
|@ Atlanta Dream
|6 p.m.
|CBSSN
|7/5
|@ Seattle Storm
|9 p.m.
|ION
|7/7
|@ Seattle Storm
|5 p.m.
|7/10
|vs Atlanta Dream
|11 a.m.
|7/11
|@ New York Liberty
|6 p.m.
|Prime Video
|7/13
|vs New York Liberty
|12 p.m.
|ABC
|7/16
|@ Las Vegas Aces
|9 p.m.
|Prime Video
|8/15
|vs Phoenix Mercury
|7 p.m.
|Prime Video
|8/17
|@ Los Angeles Sparks
|4 p.m.
|8/18
|@ Phoenix Mercury
|8 p.m.
|8/23
|@ Connecticut Sun
|6:30 p.m.
|ION
|8/25
|vs Las Vegas Aces
|11 a.m.
|CBS
|8/28
|vs Washington Mystics
|7 p.m.
|8/30
|vs Indiana Fever
|6:30 p.m.
|ION
|9/1
|@ Minnesota Lynx
|2 p.m.
|9/3
|@ Las Vegas Aces
|9 p.m.
|9/6
|vs Los Angeles Sparks
|8:30 p.m.
|ION
|9/8
|vs Dallas Wings
|5 p.m.
|9/11
|vs Washington Mystics
|7 p.m.
|9/13
|@ Minnesota Lynx
|6:30 p.m.
|ION
|9/15
|vs Phoenix Mercury
|5 p.m.
|9/17
|@ Atlanta Dream
|6:30 p.m.
|9/19
|@ Connecticut Sun
|6 p.m.