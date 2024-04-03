Trending
Cubs could be hit with rain/snow mix for Rockies series finale

What to expect if you're headed to Wrigley Field, or watching on TV

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another wet day could be in store for the Cubs on Wednesday. The morning mix of rain and snow in Chicago could continue into the afternoon and evening.

"It may just stay as rain in the city," said NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman. "It could be a rain-snow mix depending on where you are."

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the rain in parts of Cook County had begun to mix with snow.

Rain and snow was expected to continue areawide through 8 p.m. with some showers and flakes lingering overnight.

Light snow was expected to continue falling early Thursday, with snow changing to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Even if there’s no lightning, heavy rain could postpone or delay the Cubs game. But if Chicago gets just light precipitation or a drizzle the team could play through the elements.

First pitch is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. and the temperature is expected to hover just under 40 degrees with wind chills right around 30 at that time, per the National Weather Service.

For detailed forecast information, check out our coverage at NBC Chicago.

