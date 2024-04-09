Christopher Morel, Shota Imanaga share hilarious moment in dugout after Morel's 1st grand slam

Christopher Morel hit his first career grand slam to give the Chicago Cubs a 5-0 lead over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

After the big moment, video was captured of Morel celebrating in the dugout with none other than new Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga.

Trying to bounce back after a historic loss Monday night to the Padres, the Cubs stumbled onto a golden opportunity to break the game open Tuesday evening with a one-run lead, the bases loaded and no one out in the fifth inning.

Enter, Christopher Morel.

The titanic blast was not only the Cubs' first grand slam of 2024, but also the first grand slam of Christopher Morel's career.

The blast followed a solo shot from Yan Gomes that propelled the Cubs to a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning.

The North Siders will attempt to hang on and even up the series in Southern California, with the third and final game of the season scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. local time Wednesday.

