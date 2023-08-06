Cubs call up pitcher Caleb Kilian, send Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field against the NL-leading Atlanta Braves, calling up right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian while sending lefty reliever Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa.

The move follows two games that greatly used up much of the Cubs' bullpen, eating innings in a blowout loss Friday before high-leverage relievers covered the bulk of the outs following a Javier Assad spot start on Saturday.

Kilian comes up for his second taste of the big leagues this year, previously making a start against the Miami Marlins in April that saw the righty allow 10 hits and seven earned runs in just 3.1 innings, taking the loss.

At Iowa this season, the 26-year-old has posted a 7-1 record with a 3.97 ERA across 18 games and 17 starts, fanning 67 hitters across 88.1 innings while walking 28 and allowing 11 home runs.

Kilian was also briefly with the big league team in 2022, going 0-2 in three starts with a brutal 10.32 ERA, yielding 13 earned runs and 12 walks in just 11.1 innings.

As for Kay, the move to Iowa follows a pair of rough performances in low leverage situations for who was the sole left-hander in the Cubs' bullpen.

Kay, 28, has struggled to a 6.35 ERA over 11.1 innings, with eight walks and strikeouts apiece.

In 23 games and one start with the I-Cubs, Kay has struck out 32 batters across 28 innings while compiling a 4.50 ERA.

The Cubs will go for the series win on Sunday with Justin Steele slated to take on Charlie Morton, with first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m. local time.

