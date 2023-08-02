Cubs place Marcus Stroman on IL with hip injury, add reliever José Cuas to roster

The Chicago Cubs announced on Wednesday that All-Star starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, with the club adding recently acquired reliever José Cuas to the active roster.

Stroman's placement on the injured list follows a particularly rough stretch for the All-Star right-hander, dating back to a rough outing against the St. Louis Cardinals during the London series.

Despite posting 14 quality starts leading up to the London series, Stroman has posted only one since, while watching his ERA balloon from just 2.28 before the June 25 game against St. Louis to 3.85 following a rough outing Monday where the veteran righty was tagged for six earned runs in three innings.

Swingman Hayden Wesneski is likely to see some time in the starting rotation in Stroman's absence, hoping to build upon a solid stretch that began at Triple-A Iowa and has continued through two appearances since returning to the big league team.

As for Cuas, the Cubs add another arm to their bullpen that the club hopes can provide a spark as the North Siders push for a playoff bid.

In 45 games with the Royals this season, Cuas has a 3-0 record with 52 strikeouts over 41.2 innings, amounting to a 4.54 ERA.

Cuas was acquired by the Cubs on Monday in exchange for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

The Cubs will go for their second straight win against the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Wrigley Field with Drew Smyly on the mound.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.