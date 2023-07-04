The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, placing second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list and activating Patrick Wisdom.
As for pitchers, the Cubs moved Brad Boxberger to the 60-day injured list and selected Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Hayden Wesneski has been sent back to Iowa.
Madrigal, who the cubs say is nursing a right hamstring strain, was slashing .356/.431/.533 over his last 15 games.
Wisdom is absent from today’s lineup against the Brewers, with Christopher Morel getting the start at third base.