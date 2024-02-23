Former Cub Albert Almora signs minor league deal with Diamondbacks

After spending the 2023 season away from professional baseball, a member of the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs has found a new home on a minor league deal for 2024.

According to the Arizona Diamondbacks, former Cubs outfielder Albert Almora has signed a minor league deal with the club that includes an invite to big league spring training.

Almora, 30 in April, last played in the big leagues in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds, appearing in 64 games while posting a .223/.282/.349 slash line with just a 73 OPS+.

Never known to be a particularly imposing hitter, most of Almora's value has come with his glove, providing above average metrics at all three outfield positions throughout his time in MLB.

Initially debuting with the Cubs in 2016, Almora appeared in 489 games with the North Siders from 2016-2020, compiling a .271/.309/.398 slash line in Cubbie Blue to go alongside 2.6 defensive WAR.

In between his stints in Chicago and Cincinnati, Almora appeared in 47 games with the New York Mets in 2021, going just 6-for-52 at the plate in that time.

The Diamondbacks will look to Almora to improve their defensive outfield core while adding another right-handed bat to their depth chart.

