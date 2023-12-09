Unfortunately, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani opted against the Chicago Cubs, signing an Earth-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

It's completely unknown how far the Cubs went in talks with Ohtani, if at all. Ohtani's camp did a tremendous job keeping his free agency preferences under wraps.

Still, a $700 million contract is a tough deal to offer for any franchise. Here's a look at the most money the Cubs have plunked down for a player.

Largest contracts in Cubs history by total value

1. Jason Heyward: $184 million (eight years)

2. Dansby Swanson: $177 million (seven years)

3. Jon Lester: $155 million (six years)

4. Alfonso Soriano: $136 million (eight years)

5. Yu Darvish: $126 million (six years)

6. Seiya Suzuki: $99.6 million* (five years)

7. Carlos Zambrano: $91.5 million (five-year extension)

*Suzuki’s contract will pay him $85 million. His deal is worth $99.6 million total when including the posting fee that the Cubs paid his NPB club in Japan.

Others include:

— Aramis Ramirez: Five-year, $75 million extension in 2006

— Sammy Sosa: Four-year, $72 million extension in 2001

— Marcus Stroman: Three-year, $71 million free agent deal

— Jameson Taillon: Four-year, $68 million free agent deal

Largest average annual salaries in Cubs history

1. Jon Lester: $25.8 million

2. Dansby Swanson: $25.3 million

3. Marcus Stroman: $23.7 million

4. Jason Heyward: $23 million

5. Yu Darvish: $21 million

6. Kris Bryant* $19.5 million

7. Kris Bryant** $18.6 million

8. Carlos Zambrano: $18.3 million

9. Sammy Sosa: $18 million (extension signed in 2001)

*Bryant and the Cubs came to terms to avoid arbitration entering the 2021 season.

**Bryant and the Cubs came to terms to avoid arbitration entering the 2020 season. However, MLB salaries were ultimately prorated in the shortened 60-game campaign.

