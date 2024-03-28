Here's the Chicago Cubs Opening Day lineup against the Rangers

The Chicago Cubs announced their lineup for their Opening Day matchup against the Rangers.

Here's how they'll take the field and line them up to bat.

Ian Happ will lead off the batting order. He's held down the lead-off spot 91 times in 836 career games. He's batted the most out of the third spot in the order --- 258 times in his career, to be exact. The first spot is the spot he's batted the third-most in his career.

Cody Bellinger will take on the third spot in the batting order. The Cubs signed him back to the team in the 11th hour of free agency to a three-year deal with multiple opt-outs. Last season, Bellinger batted .307 from the plate with a .881 OPS.

Michael Busch is a new face in the Cubs' lineup. The Cubs traded for him from the Dodgers in a deal that included prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope. Last season, he played in 27 games during his first season in the majors. He hit .167 from the plate with a .539 OPS.

Justin Steele will take the bump for his first start of the season. He earned his first career All-Star nod last season, along with the fifth-most NL Cy Young votes. He finished the season with a 3.06 ERA from 173.1 innings pitched in 30 starts.

First pitch for the Cubs-Rangers game on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. CT.

