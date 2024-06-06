Report: Nick Madrigal sustains left hand fracture in season debut with Iowa Cubs

After leaving his season debut with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs Wednesday after being hit by a 97 mile-per-hour fastball, Cubs' infielder Nick Madrigal is unfortunately in for a setback.

According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Madrigal sustained a left hand fracture on the pitch.

.@IowaCubs infielder Nick Madrigal suffered a left hand fracture after being hit by a pitch in yesterday’s game according to Chicago Cubs.



Madrigal had just joined Iowa after being demoted. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) June 6, 2024

On the heels of a slow start to the season both offensively and defensively, Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal was recently optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a bit for more consistent playing time to work out his struggles.

The 27-year-old infielder got off to a hot start, starting the day 1-for-1 with a double and a walk, adding to a illustrious career .352 batting average at the Triple-A level.

Unfortunately for Madrigal, his day came to an end prematurely in his third plate appearance when he was struck by a 97 mile-per-hour fastball.

Nick Madrigal leaves his first game with @IowaCubs in the 4th inning after being hit by a 97-mph fastball.



He was 1-for-1 with a walk and a RBI 2B prior to that at-bat. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) June 5, 2024

Madrigal is likely to miss extended time, with the Cubs taking a hit to their minor league infield depth in the event of a long-term absence, particularly with the recent promotion of veteran David Bote.

As for the big league club, the Chicago Cubs will look to make it three wins in a row as they kick off a series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:10 p.m. local time.

