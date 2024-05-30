Pete Crow-Armstrong back with Cubs, Luis Vázquez heads down to Iowa

It’s barely been a week since outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was sent to Triple-A Iowa, but the Chicago Cubs have quickly brought him back amid an absolutely torrid run of play with the minor league club.

Crow-Armstrong was named Triple-A International League Player of the Week after being sent down by the Cubs on May 20, cracking three home runs, scoring 10 runs and racking up 25 total bases for Iowa in the week following his return.

He will now return to the big-league Cubs, hoping to help a team that’s been struggling to score runs in recent weeks.

He has a home run and nine RBI’s so far this season with the Cubs in 55 at-bats, with 13 total hits and five stolen bases to his credit.

He is expected to start in center field for the Cubs on Thursday, with Cody Bellinger slotting in at designated hitter.

In a corresponding move, infielder Luis Vázquez was sent back down to Iowa after making his MLB debut with the Cubs. He appeared in two games, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a run scored for the North Siders.

The Cubs will aim to split their series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m.

