Pete Crow-Armstrong off to torrid start after being sent back to minors

Chicago Cubs outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong was sent back to the minor leagues this week, but he’s already off to a hot start at the plate upon his return to Des Moines.

Crow-Armstrong, the top-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system according to MLB Pipeline, was immediately back in Iowa’s lineup Tuesday as they took on the Indianapolis Indians at Principal Park.

He went 2-for-5 in the game with two RBI’s, including a home run he absolutely launched to center field in the third inning:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Buh-bye, Pete Crow-Armstrong!"



The @Cubs outfielder belts a 421-foot homer for the @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/yn8QeybFiM — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 22, 2024

He followed that up with another scorched hit in the first inning of Wednesday’s game, blasting a lead-off single off the right field wall:

After struggling badly last season in his first big-league stint, Crow-Armstrong had a better time this season, with a home run and nine RBI’s in 63 total plate appearances. He also had a pair of doubles, a triple and five stolen bases, and produced an 0.9 WAR in 23 total games with the North Siders.

Cubs President Jed Hoyer discussed the decision to send Crow-Armstrong back to the minors in an interview with 670 the Score on Tuesday.

“I think that offensively, I think at this point, he needs to play every day and be down there and get at-bats,” Hoyer said. “But I thought compared to last year, his ability to battle against Major League pitching was a lot better….I thought he looked like someone that has a chance to help us for a long time.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.