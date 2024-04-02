Seiya Suzuki hits laser-beam home run vs. Rockies

It took all of two batters for the Chicago Cubs to take the lead over the Colorado Rockies Tuesday at Wrigley Field, and it was Seiya Suzuki doing the honors.

With Nico Hoerner reaching base to start out the inning, Suzuki rifled a home run just over the basket in center field to give Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Seiya with a laser into the basket! pic.twitter.com/FAHv4ebSOV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 2, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to MLB’s Statcast, the exit velocity on the home run was 115 miles per hour, making it the hardest hit ball of Suzuki’s MLB career. The ball traveled an estimated 414 feet, narrowly making its way over the basket.

The home run also launched Suzuki into elite company. According to Sarah Langs, it’s the third-hardest-hit home run for the Cubs since Statcast was introduced in 2015, with Kyle Schwarber blasting a 117.1 mph shot in April 2018.

Suzuki entered the game with just two RBI’s on the season, and the home run was his first of the campaign.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.