Cubs reportedly land Shota Imanaga in massive free agency splash

The Chicago Cubs have finally struck pay dirt on the free agent market, reportedly agreeing to a contract with Japanese pitching star Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga, whose posting window was set to close this week, is expected to undergo a physical in Chicago on Thursday to finalize the deal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Chicago Cubs have reached a tentative deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. He will undergo a physical in Chicago on Thursday before the deal becomes official. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 9, 2024

Imanaga was one of the biggest prizes left on the free agent market after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the offseason.

In 24 games in Japan last season, Imanaga posted a 7-5 record and a 2.66 ERA, with 188 strikeouts in 159 innings.

He will provide an immediate boost to a Cubs rotation that lost Marcus Stroman this offseason, pairing with Justin Steele as a potent 1-2 punch atop that group of starters.

The timing of Imanaga’s physical could also allow him to appear at the team’s annual fan convention, which is set to begin Friday.

