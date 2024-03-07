Cade Horton, Matt Shaw top stacked Cubs' roster for minor league showcase

The Chicago Cubs will participate in Major League Baseball’s “Spring Breakout” next week, and they’ll be inviting most of their top prospects to the party.

The game, which will be played against the Chicago White Sox, will feature four of the top-five prospects in the team’s system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Cade Horton, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs’ system according to MLB Pipeline, headlines the pitching staff for the game. In a total of 21 starts last season, he posted a sparkling 2.65 ERA, racking up 117 strikeouts in 88 innings of work.

Horton is widely seen as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, and there’s even an outside chance he could see playing time at the big league level in 2024.

Also included on the roster is outfielder Owen Caissie, acquired in the Yu Darvish trade and who has made a name for himself for his prodigious power at the plate. He has racked up four extra-base hits in 20 at-bats this spring, driving in six RBI’s and posting a sparkling OPS of 1.365.

2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw will also appear on the Cubs’ roster, having driven in five RBI’s and three extra-base hits so far this spring.

Here is the team’s full roster:

Pitchers: Michael Arias, Brandon Birdsell, Kohl Franklin, Drew Gray, Porter Hodge, Cade Horton, Zac Leigh, Riley Martin, Brody McCullough

Catchers: Pablo Aliendo, Moises Ballesteros

Infielders: Ed Howard, Haydn McGeary, BJ Murray Jr., Josh Rivera, Jefferson Rojas, Matt Shaw, James Triantos

Outfielders: Kevin Alcántara, Owen Caissie, Brennen Davis, Christian Franklin

The four-day event will feature all 30 teams playing a series of exhibition games to showcase their top minor league talent.

Cubs fans can catch the game on March 15 at 4:05 p.m. Central time, with the contest airing on Marquee Sports Network, ESPN-Plus, and MLB’s digital properties.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.