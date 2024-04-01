Cubs unveil lineup for 2024 home opener at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have officially unveiled the lineup for their home opener as the team prepares to take on the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

The game comes after the team finished a three-game series against the World Series reigning champs Texas Rangers, culminating in a 9-5 win Sunday -- their first of the season.

Already, the team placed Opening Day starter Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list and they expect the left-hander to miss at least a month after straining his left hamstring during the series. On Monday, LHP Shota Imanaga will start against Colorado RHP Dakota Hudson.

The Cubs will host their home opener at 1:20 p.m. CT Monday.

Here's the full lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the home opener at Wrigley Field!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/YMBfbOQfif — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2024

