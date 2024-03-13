Fleece blankets, bobbleheads and more: Here's what you can get at Cubs games this year

Going to a Cubs game this baseball season? You might want to see what's being dished out to fans on the days you're planning to go.

The team hosts promo days throughout the season where fans can receive free Cubs-branded items. The giveaways include things like bobbleheads, beach bags, sweatshirts, tank tops, blankets and more.

Here’s a list of everything you can get for free this Cubs season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

(For Sox fans, click here.)

April 1

The first 30,000 fans will receive a 2024 Cubs magnet schedule on April 1.

April 6

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Pat Hughes sweater-shirt on April 6.

April 20

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Wrigley Field fleece blanket on April 20.

May 4

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Cubs power bank on May 4.

May 5

The first 5,500 children to attend the Cubs game on Kids Sunday will receive a Clark the Cub plushie. The May 5 cub features Clark the Cub in a Cubs home jersey.

May 31

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on May 31 will receive a 1911 mesh tank.

June 1

The first 10,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of infielder Christopher Morel. Morel's bobblehead features a removable jersey.

June 2

The first 5,500 children to attend the Cubs game on Kids Sunday will receive a Clark the Cub plushie. The June 2 cub features Clark the Cub in a 1978 Cubs jersey.

July 7

The first 5,500 children to attend the Cubs game on Kids Sunday will receive a Clark the Cub plushie. The July 7 cub features Clark the Cub in a Ryne Sandberg 1984 Cubs jersey.

June 14

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on June 14 will receive a 1929 mesh tank.

June 17

To celebrate Pride Month, the Cubs are offering fans a special-edition Cubs jersey. Fans must purchase through the special ticket offer page to be eligible to receive this item. Jerseys will be offered in sizes M, XL and XXL, and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

June 21

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on June 21 will receive a 1937 mesh tank.

June 22

The first 10,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Adbert Alzolay.

June 23

The first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Ryne Sandberg statue bobblehead.

July 4

The first 10,000 fans over the age of 21 will receive a Jim Beam Red, White and Cubbie Blue Hawaiian shirt.

July 5

The first 10,000 fans will receive an official Cubs beach tote bag.

July 6

The first 10,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Justin Steele.

July 19

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on July 19 will receive a 1978 mesh tank.

Aug. 1

The first 10,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Ian Happ.

Aug. 2

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on Aug. 2 will receive a 1984 mesh tank.

Aug. 4

The first 5,500 children to attend the Cubs game on Kids Sunday will receive a Clark the Cub plushie. The Aug. 4 cub features Clark the Cub in a Cubs road jersey.

Aug. 16

The first 5,500 early arriving fans age 21+ will receive a #BudFridays mesh tanks featuring historical Cubs logos from iconic moments in Cubs history. Fans on Aug. 16 will receive a 1989 mesh tank.

Aug. 18

Experience a Harry Potter Day at the Aug. 18 Cubs game. Each ticket and seat will have a special theme day ticket package.

Sept. 8

The first 5,500 children to attend the Cubs game on Kids Sunday will receive a Clark the Cub plushie. The Sept. 8 cub features Clark the Cub in a Cubs home alternate jersey.

Also, to celebrate the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame celebration, the first 10,000 fans will receive pins honoring Kerry Wood and Aramis Ramírez as its 2024 inductees.