Where Cubs payroll ranks in MLB after Blake Snell, Giants deal

Turns out the Cubs will be one of the biggest spenders in baseball this year, even if they don’t land another starter like Jordan Montgomery. According to Spotrac, the Cubs’ current payroll ranks eighth in MLB.

Here’s how the top 10 shakes out:

New York Yankees: $290,541,666 New York Mets: $283,801,859 Houston Astros: $237,303,141 Philadelphia Phillies: $237,182,617 Atlanta Braves: $224,315,000 Toronto Blue Jays: $222,601,784 Texas Rangers: $215,710,000 Chicago Cubs: $215,480,000 Los Angeles Dodgers: $214,721,666 San Francisco Giants: $187,917,909

The Cubs’ biggest splash on the free agent market came when they retained slugger Cody Bellinger with a new three-year, $80 million deal. Since then, fans have hoped for another starting pitcher signing on the level of Montgomery or Blake Snell to bolster the rotation.

Snell recently signed with the Giants, solidifying their spot in the top-10 for total payroll this year.

The biggest move for the Cubs may have to do with who’s running the clubhouse, not who’s in the clubhouse. The team coaxed manager Craig Counsell away from their N.L. Central rival Brewers at the end of last season to lead the team moving forward.

The league average payroll in 2024 is $151,002,190, via Spotrac, so the Cubs are over $64 million over that mark.

