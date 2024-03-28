It's time for those peanuts, crackerjacks and campfire milkshakes -- the Chicago White Sox home opener has officially arrived.

Thursday, March 28, the Chicago White Sox will take the Guaranteed Rate Field for their first series of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The Sox will take on on the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. CT.

NBC Chicago reporter Sandra Torres got a first look at the field early Thursday morning, before any Opening Day festivities had started.

"There's no better feeling than stepping onto Guaranteed Rate Field before the game begins," Torres said under the lights. "We get this first look while it's quiet. While it's immaculate."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday's first pitch forecast calls for partly sunny skies. Temperatures around first pitch will hit a high of 50 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with wind gust of around 20 mph.

According to Roman, the warmest White Sox home opener on record was April 5, 2010, at 75 degrees. The coldest was April 4, 2004, when temperatures clocked in at 37 degrees, Roman added.

If you're heading to Guaranteed Rate Field on Opening Day or for any other home game this season, here's what to know.

White Sox Opening Day Roster

The team Wednesday announced who they’ll have in the clubhouse to start the season:

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet Thursday will make his first career start. More about the White Sox opening day roster can be found here.

Opening Day Giveaway

According to the team, all fans who attend Opening Day will receive a free, clear tote bag.

What time do gates open?

On the day of the home opener only, parking lots open three hours before first pitch and gates open two hours before first pitch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with heavy crowds expected. For all other games, gates open two hours before first pitch.

Late arriving fans should proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in parking lots. Fans have the option to purchase reserved tailgating spaces in Lot E, which includes a dedicated tailgate space, early access to Lot E and close proximity to Gate 2.

Tickets

White Sox tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app. According to mlb.com, some tickets are still available for Opening Day.

Bring a credit card

Guaranteed Rate Field is fully cashless, including parking lots, retail shops, and concession stands. Fans who have cash but do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

White Sox bag policy for 2024

The White Sox' bag policy for the 2024 season permits clear single compartment tote bags (12 x 12 x 6 inches or smaller), clutch purses (9 x 5 x 2 inches or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present. Backpacks and all other bags are prohibited.

Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark. All bags are subject to search.

Fan can bring their own food into the ballpark in a clear food storage bag no larger the 1 gallon, as well as a factory-sealed plastic water bottle of pure water no larger than 1 liter in size.

Small, compact umbrellas are allowed into the stadium. Strollers are permitted, but umbrella-size strollers are suggested.

Certain items are prohibited at Guaranteed Rate Field. These include:

Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit.

Selfie sticks

Aerosol spray cans, including hairspray, sunscreen, etc.

Bottles, cans, hard-sided coolers or any type of alcohol

Tobacco products

Drones

New White Sox Food

Per usual, the folks at Delaware North and Levy Restaurants have ensured fans always have a reason to come to the ballpark, no matter what happens on the field.

"Things are better at the ballpark," Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said. "Opening Day is better at the ballpark. Food is better at the ballpark.

So without further ado, here are some of the new food and beverage items you'll find at the stadium this season.

How to watch the game and more

NBC Sports Chicago has a whole day of coverage planned for Thursday's home opener, live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. CT with a special, on-site edition of the "White Sox Talk Podcast," featuring White Sox host Chuck Garfien and former White Sox infielder Gordon Beckham, along with VIP guests. This can be viewed on any of the following digital platforms:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

At 2 p.m. CT, fans can look forward to a special one-hour edition of "White Sox Pregame Live" with Garfien, Beckham and everyone's favorite analyst and 2005 World Series-winning manager, Ozzie Guillén. The pregame show can be live-streamed here or on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

When is Cubs Opening Day for 2024?

The Chicago Cubs opening day for 2024 is also Thursday, with their first game of the season on the road. The north siders will take on the Texas Rangers, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The Cubs' home opener is scheduled for 1:20 p.m., when the Cubs will take on the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

