Believe it or not, the Chicago White Sox home opener for 2024 is right around the corner -- literally.

Thursday, March 28, the White Sox will take the field for their first series of the 2024 Major League Baseball season against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. CT. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies, wind gusts of 20 mph and highs in the mid-40s.

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet Thursday will make his first career start. The full opening day roster has not been announced.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to the team, all fans who attend Opening Day will receive a free, clear tote bag.

If you're heading to Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday, or if you still need tickets, here's what to know.

What time do gates open?

On the day of the home opener only, parking lots open three hours before first pitch and gates open two hours before first pitch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with heavy crowds expected. For all other games, gates open two hours before first pitch.

Late arriving fans should proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in parking lots. Fans have the option to purchase reserved tailgating spaces in Lot E, which includes a dedicated tailgate space, early access to Lot E and close proximity to Gate 2.

Tickets

White Sox tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app. According to mlb.com, some tickets are still available for Opening Day.

Bring a credit card

Guaranteed Rate Field is fully cashless, including parking lots, retail shops, and concession stands. Fans who have cash but do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

White Sox bag policy for 2024

The White Sox' bag policy for the 2024 season permits clear single compartment tote bags (12 x 12 x 6 inches or smaller), clutch purses (9 x 5 x 2 inches or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present. Backpacks and all other bags are prohibited.

Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark. All bags are subject to search.

Fan can bring their own food into the ballpark in a clear food storage bag no larger the 1 gallon, as well as a factory-sealed plastic water bottle of pure water no larger than 1 liter in size.

Small, compact umbrellas are allowed into the stadium. Strollers are permitted, but umbrella-size strollers are suggested.

Certain items are prohibited at Guaranteed Rate Field. These include:

Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit.

Selfie sticks

Aerosol spray cans, including hairspray, sunscreen, etc.

Bottles, cans, hard-sided coolers or any type of alcohol

Tobacco products

Drones

New White Sox Food

Per usual, the folks at Delaware North and Levy Restaurants have ensured fans always have a reason to come to the ballpark, no matter what happens on the field.

"Things are better at the ballpark," Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said. "Opening Day is better at the ballpark. Food is better at the ballpark.

So without further ado, here are some of the new food and beverage items you'll find at the stadium this season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.